The President’s daughter and Chief Executive Officer of the Creative Arts Council, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, has been spotted with American Rapper Meek Mill in Ghana.

The Award-winning rapper was invited to perform at the Afro Nation music festival on December 29, 2022.

The stylish daughter of the President looked regal in a stunning artistic long-wrap dress styled with a black camisole.

The outspoken business executive looked gorgeous in her beautiful braided hairstyle as she posed with the musician.

Gyankroma, who always keeps it simple with her face beat as expected, wore mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

She completed her look with black high heels for the iconic photo shared by Meek Mill on his Instagram page.