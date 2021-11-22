Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, lived up to his name when he showed loyalty and love to his Nigerian counterpart, Davido, during his United Kingdon (UK) tour.

As part of the tour to promote his Agloga Album, Stonebwoy organised a sold-out concert at the O2 Academy Islington in London to connect with his fans.

The feedback from his fans, who were on their feet the whole time, energised him to give out an electrifying performance.

Stonebwoy performing during his UK tour

As he got to the peak of his performance after managing to charge the crowd, Stonebwoy paused abruptly, only to use that opportunity to celebrate Davido on his birthday.

He tasked his fans to scream “We love You. Happy Birthday Davido”, in appreciation of the 29-year-old’s contribution to his career.

Stonebwoy performing during his UK tour

Davido featured Stonebwoy in producing their Activate banger, a song off the latter’s prior album which has garnered over eight million views on Youtube.

Meanwhile, Article Wan and Nigeria’s DJ Cuppy also had their moments with Stonebwoy on stage.

Watch video below: