The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked the newly-appointed Minister of Lands and Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, to be committed to duty.

Issues relating to the effective management of the country’s natural resources, he said, were critical to the socio-economic and sustainable development of the country.

“You have a daunting task ahead given the present situation in which we find ourselves, particularly in the era of the changing climatic conditions which require meticulous use of our land resources,” the Asantehene noted.

The Asantehene, who was addressing the Minister at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, when he paid a courtesy call on him, stressed the need for stakeholders to work closely with the Ministry to help achieve its objectives and mission statement.

“It is the duty of the technical personnel, staff and related agencies to be supportive of the new Minister in order to realise his vision,” he advised.

The focus, according to the king, ought to be on promoting policies and programmes that would eventually lead to the sustenance of biodiversity and the ecology.

He was confident that the Ministry would live up to expectation in addressing concerns bothering on mining, forestry, land management and related issues for the benefit of the nation.

Mr Jinapor, who is on a working tour of the Ashanti Region to interact with stakeholders, was grateful to the Asantehene for granting him an audience.

He promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by being diligent in the discharge of his duties.