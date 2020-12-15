Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana has told foreign election observers that were in Ghana to be bold and tell Americans the defects in their electoral system before they can speak on Ghana’s electoral system.

He said the observers cannot remain mute on happenings in America whereas they are loud on Ghana’s electoral system.

He said on Net2 Monday, December 14 that “They should be bold and tell Americans the problems in their country and their electoral system.

“Trump has lost the elections but he is refusing to concede, there are problems there but these observers are unable to tell them.

“If it has to do with Ghana and other developing countries they are quick to speak but not when the developed countries are involved.”

His comments come after the European Union (EU) delegation that was in Ghana to observe the December 7 general elections raised concerns with the polls in its preliminary statement that the 2020 elections.

“The 2020 elections were organised in an efficient and transparent manner, and voters participated freely.”

“The elections were competitive, and contestants could campaign without hindrance. A few isolated violent incidents occurred, and numerous stakeholders expressed deep apprehensions about the possible use of vigilante groups by political parties.”

“Unregulated political finance, misuse of state resources and numerous instances of vote-buying resulted in an unlevel playing field. Ghana’s vibrant and diverse media sector provided voters with sufficient information on both major competing parties and their candidates. However, state media favoured the ruling party and its presidential candidate who received extensive coverage at government inaugurations.”

“The main opposition party frequently expressed a lack of confidence in the Electoral Commission, accusing it of partisanship and criticising the timing of the new voter registration exercise, so close to elections and during a pandemic. However, the process was inclusive and resulted in a high number of registered voters, and the quality of the register was positively tested on election day.”