Bayern Munich beat Augsburg in an eight-goal thriller and are now two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga over Borussia Dortmund, who drew 2-2 with rivals Schalke.

Mergim Berisha put Augsburg ahead after two minutes before Joao Cancelo equalised with his first Bayern goal.

Benjamin Pavard netted twice and Leroy Sane headed in for a 4-1 lead.

Berisha’s penalty gave Augsburg hope but Alphonso Davies netted for Bayern before Irvin Cardona made it 5-3.

Dortmund missed the chance to go back level on points with Bayern as Edin Terzic’s side were held in the Revierderby.

Nico Schlotterbeck drove them into the lead with an excellent finish from outside the box, before Marius Bulter tapped in from close range for the hosts.

Raphael Guerreiro smashed a fine effort into the top corner but Kenan Karaman headed in Schalke’s equaliser, his first goal for the club, from Bulter’s cross.

That was the first time Dortmund dropped points in 2023. They had won their last eight league games.

Third-placed RB Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 with goals from Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Josko Gvardiol.