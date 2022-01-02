The Resident Minister of Ebenezer Methodist Congregation in Breman, in the Ashanti Region, Very Rev Benjamin Akwesi Ansong has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his understanding of religious diversity and tolerance.

The Vice President, responded to the Church’s invitation to join them for its 31st Night Service, and he was accompanied by his wife, Samira, and other senior government officials.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the Church, Very Reverend Benjamin Akwesi Ansong told the Congregation of his admiration for the Vice President’s appreciation of religious tolerance.

“We have in our midst tonight Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and it is refreshing. This shows his understanding of religious tolerance,” the Methodist Pastor said, amidst cheers.

“This is a Christian gathering, but he has thought it wise to demonstrate his love and joy, which is in line with what the Bible preaches that, rejoice with those who are rejoicing.”

“So if today we Christians have gathered here to express our joy and the Vice President (a Muslim) has joined us, we have to be extremely grateful to God for what he has done for our country Ghana. It is something we must hold so firmly.”

“If God has touched his heart and he has joined us here, we are happy and we have to pray for him too as we pray, and also pray for His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo and the leadership of this country.”

“The Bible says give honour to whom honour is due, so let us all rise up and pray for our guest.”

Very Reverend Akwesi prayed for the Vice President, President Akufo-Addo as well as the country for continuous good leadership and prosperity respectively.

Delivering a short remark, Dr. Bawumia urged the congregation to continue to uphold the peace the country enjoys by being tolerant of people with diverse religious beliefs.

“We are one people and this is what will sustain the peace we enjoy as a country,” Dr. Bawumia told the Congregation.