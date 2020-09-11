Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has welcomed the former District Chief Executive of Gwollu in Upper West Region, Robert Wivei Bakah, who has defected from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We need more people and I’m very happy to let you know that officially our former DCE Robert Wivei Bakah is moving to the NPP…Robert welcome to the NPP,” he said during his campaign tour of Gwollu in Sisala West.

“He has seen that the NPP is for development and the development he has seen here has never happened before under the NDC.”

The Vice President also invited all Ghanaians to join the NPP to experience the kind of development they desire.

“If you were in the NDC, it doesn’t matter come and join us let’s have victory for everybody…I invite everybody to come and throw your weight behind the NPP,” he said.