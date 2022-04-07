Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is among Twitter’s trend list for today, April 7.

The reason Twitter is chirping loudly is because the Vice President, after a loud silence on the state of the Ghanaian economy, will finally touch on the subject.

Following the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in November last year, Ghanaians have called on the Vice President to share his take on government’s initiative. But he has been silence for close to five months.

Dr Bawumia’s opinion on the matter is significant for Ghanaians because he once said it is not appropriate to tax electronic transactions.

Today, Dr Bawumia will be addressing Ghanaians at the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference being organised by the National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in collaboration with the Danquah Institute at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region.

Social media users have shared their expectations and whether the speech to be delivered by the Vice President will reveal the true state of the economy.

Bawumia to speak on Ghana’s economy today.



What are your expectations?



Tweet with the hashtag #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/Wgvhn0DBQE — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) April 7, 2022

Never trust a politician Herh . Look at bawumia saying he won’t tax mobile money now see 😂 pic.twitter.com/OtNW38G9q5 — Jaabs 💧 (@mo_jaabs) November 18, 2021

The facts will be spoken today. Maje a date with Dr. Bawumia ⚡⚡ #BawumiaSpeaks TELL THEM pic.twitter.com/4DD9bJJChP — Kwakuvi Dan (@dan_kwakuvi) April 7, 2022

Hello Dr Bawumia @MBawumia please remember this before you speak tomorrow 🙏

Thank you so much. #TheFutureIsPregnant #PHK pic.twitter.com/KobMZ6OkgG — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA 🇬🇭💯 (@tabi_henry) April 6, 2022

Is this the same Bawumia that will be speaking today? Naa, it can't be him. Anyway, I hope he doesn't lie, because we are in the holy month of Ramadan.



When #BawumiaSpeaks, #Bawumialies. pic.twitter.com/HEHwdS88fy — ༒༺ɢօʍօǟ ƈօʍʍǟռɖɛʀ༻༒ (@fanti_boy) April 7, 2022

Personalities including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, are scheduled to grace the economic forum commencing at 1pm.

Other speakers who will be present include Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare; National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay; Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Antoinette Tseboa-Darko, among others.