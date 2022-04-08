Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the latest to welcome Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ song.

During his recent state-of-the-economy address on Thursday, it was all joy and smiles as Dr Bawumia was ushered unto the podium with the track.

In a video posted online, Dr Bawumia nodded his head to the music as he smiled in front of the crowd present to listen to his address as the song played on.

There were loud cheers from the crowd who were obviously happy to listen to the man described as the Economic Messiah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It is not clear why choice of song to welcome the Vice President.

Watch the video below: