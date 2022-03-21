Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday inaugurated the first Islamic Nursing Training College in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia was joined by the leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamaa, from Ghana and Nigeria, at Aplaku, Accra where the school is located.

May be an image of 12 people and outdoors

The Vice resident at the reopening bemoaned despite the existence of over 90 public nursing training colleges across the country, they are inadequate to meet the growing admission demands of SHS graduates.

May be an image of 3 people, people standing and indoor

The private sector, especially Faith-based organisations, he noted has played leading roles in complementing government’s efforts at expanding access to nursing training by establishing nursing schools.

May be an image of 8 people, people standing and outdoors

He added the Islamic Nursing Training School is a welcome addition to these schools, and it will offer more admission opportunities to young Ghanaians aspiring to be nurses.

Dr Bawumia further commended the leadership of the Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamma, as well as all those who contributed towards building the school.

May be an image of 5 people




