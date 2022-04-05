Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated 12 Joint Venture companies under the auspices of the Defence Industries Holding Company Limited (DIHOC) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

It is a partnership with private sector companies to lay the foundations for a defence industrial complex.

The partnership is designed among others to provide most of the logistics needs of the GAF and other security services in an efficient and orderly manner.

They will produce items of strategic importance and value to the GAF and other security agencies and Ghanaians in general and establish a centre of excellence for consistent and practical research and development in various aspects of human and socio-economic security needs of the country.

The Joint Ventures sit firmly in government’s One District One Factory initiative and the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, and with the military’s great repository of resourceful human capital in various fields of endeavours such as Engineering, Architecture, Business Administration, Logistics Management, Nursing, Medicine among others, and a reputation for discipline, ingenuity and innovation, this is a big win for Ghana.