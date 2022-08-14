Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated GH₵50,000 towards Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ participation in the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

A cash presentation was made on his behalf on Saturday evening at the team’s camping base ahead of their departure on Tuesday.

In a goodwill message conveyed to the team, Dr Bawumia urged them to go all out and make themselves and the country proud in Cote d’Ivoire.

Team captain Justice Tweneboah eulogised the Vice President for the kind gesture and received the money on behalf of the management and playing body of the team.

“We never anticipated this surprise from our Vice President and I wish to extend our profound gratitude to the Veep for this gift. We thank him very much and may the good Lord replenish him on our behalf. We are giving him our highest assurance that we shall go and deliver in Cote d’Ivoire,” Captain Tweneboah said.

The Ghanaian double winners will start their historic Women’s Champions League qualifying journey in Cote D’Ivoire on August 20.