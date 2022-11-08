Tongues were left wagging in Anlo in praise of two distinguished personalities who historically graced the annual Hogbetsotso Festival on Saturday, November 5.

The two, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, and the Vice President representing the NPP Government, made appearances at the grand durbar of the Hogbetsotso Festival many described as rare for the institutions they represent.

For the Asantehene, his presence on Anlo land and at the Hogbetsotso Festival, was the first time in 120 years.

The last Asantehene to do so was Asantehene Kofi Karikari in the 19th Century.

For the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, he is the first leader from the current NPP regime to attend the Hogbetsotso Festival in six years, and the second since President Kufuor in nearly 15 years.

The Vice President’s attendance, coinciding with the visit of the Asantehene, as well as other distinguished traditional rulers from other parts of the country, including the Ga Mantse and the Kwahumanhene, made it more historic.

Delivering his address, the Asantehene recalled the strong relationship between the Asantes and the Anlos, dating back to over a century, and culminating in a suburb in the heart of Kumasi called Anloga.

The Asantehene noted that political machinations have threatened this relationship, thereby creating needless suspicion among the two groups.

He, therefore, called for the strengthening of the relationship to promote the rich culture of the two ethnic groups, and for the benefit of the nation.

Vice President Bawumia commended the Asantehene for the historic visit and also called for stronger unity between the two.

“I’ll like to take this opportunity to specifically thank and welcome His Royal Majesty the Asamtehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Kwawuhene for making it to this festival.

“I can say that the historic record shows that the last Asantehene to be in Anlo was Asantehene Kofo Karikari and this was over 120 years ago. And, therefore, this is truly a historic occasion to have Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to come,” Dr Bawumia said.

“We have been given the history by the Otumfuo that the relationship between Asante and the Anlo State, dates back to the 19th century during the reign of the Asantehene Kofi Karikari, when the Asantes, Akwamus and the Anglo states formed a tripartite alliance.”

Dr. Bawumia also commended the Awoamefia, Togbe Sri II, as well as the Chiefs and people of Anlo, for sustaining the Hogbetsotso Festival all these years, urging further that the festival, and other rich culture of the Anlo and others states in the country, should continue to be preserved as a legacy for unborn generations.