Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia was at the receiving end of jeers at Anlo.

This occurred during his address at the Hogbetsotso Za festival in the Volta Region on Saturday, November 5.

In the speech, he touted the importance of the Anlo state to the development of the country.

But the teeming crowd did not stay silent when he began to enumerate the government’s achievements despite the prevailing hardship.

“…for the first time in our history, we have Free TVET and for the first time in our history we have Free SHS,” he said among other things.

The boos and chants of disapproval drowned the rest of his delivery as he shouted atop his voice.

While the noise grew louder, Dr Bawumia added that “there are many people who don’t like good news but this is good news.”

Vice President Dr Bawumia pays homage to the Awomefia, Togbi Sri II.

“Ghanaians are facing a major increase in the cost of living, cost of fuel prices and so on and we have to do more to make sure that we can relieve the burden of Ghanaians,” he added.

Dignitaries including, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, Asantehene Otomfuo Osei-Tutu II, Kwahumahene and Ga Mantse graced the occasion.