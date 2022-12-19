Barima Yaw Kodei Oppong, Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, has been inducted as the new Director of Legal Education and also the Director of the Ghana School of Law.

The induction ceremony is the first since the establishment of the Ghana School of Law in 1958.

The ceremony saw family, well-wishers and Justices of the Supreme Court, as well as students of the GSL in attendance.

Key among them were Justices Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Yonny Kulendi, all Justices of the Supreme Court, and the leadership of the Ghana Bar Association, led by its President, Yaw Acheampong Boafo; the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo; the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, among other dignitaries and legal luminaries.

The Chief Justice led the Director of Legal Education, to take the oath of office and oath of secrecy.