Barcelona thrashed Getafe as they moved up to second in La Liga.

Raphinha opened the scoring for the hosts, with Joao Felix, another player recalled to the Barca starting XI, adding the second just after the break.

Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez rounded off the scoring for Xavi’s side.

Barca now sit five points behind leaders Real Madrid and they are one point ahead of third-placed Girona.

Real host Sevilla on Sunday (20:00 GMT) and look to extend their unbeaten record to 30 matches in all competitions, while Girona face Rayo Vallecano on Monday (20:00 GMT).

Both Real and Girona have a game in hand on Barcelona.