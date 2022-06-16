Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has touched down in Ghana for holidays.

Depay, who had a successful UEFA Nations League with Netherlands, recording three goals in four outings, landed on Wednesday evening to continue his philanthropic projects.

The Ghanaian Dutch-born was welcomed like a hero by some locals with a traditional dance at the airport.

In a viral video, the 28-year-old was all smiles and didn’t miss the opportunity to show off his dance moves, as he shockingly synchronized well with them.

No be small arrival 👋

The former Man United star is a regular traveller and visitor to the country where he undertakes charity works in society.

Barcelona forward player Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holiday pic.twitter.com/HI3rWVSCRG — Celebrityblogger (@Celebrity_blogg) June 16, 2022

The forward, after his vacation, will be expected to join his club for their pre-season in USA.