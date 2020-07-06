Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all shone as Barcelona claimed a 4-1 win over Villarreal to keep their slim La Liga title hopes alive.

The Catalans came into this game at the Estadio de la Ceramica having watched Real Madrid open up a seven-point gap at the top of La Liga earlier in the day, but Quique Setien’s side kept on the tail of their rivals with an impressive display.

It took Barca just three minutes to open the scoring, with Pau Torres inadvertently diverting a Jordi Alba cross into his own net under pressure from Griezmann.

The hosts responded quickly, though, as Gerard Moreno finished high into the net after a Marc-Andre Ter Stegen save from a Santi Cazorla shot.

READ ALSO

Suarez put the visitors in front again with an exceptional curling finish on 21 minutes before Griezmann provided the highlight of the match before the break, chipping a wonderful finish over Sergio Asenjo having been set up by Messi.

Messi looked to have added his name to the score sheet in the second half following an excellent Barcelona passing move, but VAR was used to rule it out for a marginal offside.

Ansu Fati did deliver a fourth goal, coming off the bench to score with a reverse finish past Asenjo late on, capping an impressive display from the Catalans that keeps them in the title race.