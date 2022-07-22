A 35-year-old banker, who was arrested and arraigned for defiling a 14-year-old girl at Sawla, has been handed a seven-year jail term.

Elorm Cudjoe, who was arrested on May 17, 2021, was charged on his own guilty plea for defilement and abduction.

He was sentenced on Friday by the Tamale Circuit Court presided over by Alexander Owoorae Esq.

Prior to his sentencing, he was granted a bail with two sureties on October 15, 2021.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect was arrested following a complaint by parents of the victim.

The court heard that Elorm camped the victim in his home, while she was supposed to sell vegetables.

It was also revealed that the suspect had been her boyfriend for the two months and he invited her to his place on September 12, 2021, and refused to allow her leave and had several rounds of sexual intercourse with her.

Police received information that the victim was in the home of the suspect.

They proceeded to the Bank and the suspect was escorted to his place of abode at Changbayiri and found the victim.

