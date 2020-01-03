Police in Kumasi are investigating the circumstances under which a driver of the Bank of Ghana allegedly shot to death his lover in a hotel room in the Ashanti regional capital.

Edwin Awuku and Maame Yaa, believed to be lovers, reportedly checked into the hotel in the evening of New Year’s Day.

It is unclear what happened afterwards but the lady was found dead in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The deceased is said to have been shot in the neck at close range with a pistol and the police suspect Mr. Awuku is behind it.

The suspect, police sources say is also wounded in the arm and is currently on admission under police guard at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Though it is unclear who shot him, police suspect foul-play after his wife accompanied by a hotel receptionist reported the incident of the shooting to the police.

Mr Edwin’s wife, according to sources, lodged a complaint that her husband had been shot by an unidentified person.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at KATH morgue pending an autopsy, as police starts investigations.

Source: Ghana|Nhyira FM|Ohemeng Tawiah|ohemengtawiah@gmail.com