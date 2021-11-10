A 12-year-old has been banished to live her life in the cold outskirt of her Bolga town after she was accused of practicing witchcraft.

Her offence; she constantly sleep talks, an involuntary action her aunt who was catering for her translated to communication with unseen forces.

In an exclusive covered by Joojo Cobbinah of Joy News today, the 12-year-old was discovered to be one of the many banished to the Gambaga witch camp.

Prior to being dumped at the camp, the victim said she had to undergo several rituals from churches and mallams who pronounced her guilty.

“They took me to another Mallam and he said I was a witch. The man requested three chickens and four goats and also requested GHS3.50 so they exorcise the bad spirit in me,” she said.

The first ritual, however, exonerated her, but she said her aunt was positive she was the source of an illness on her niece.

The next spiritual leader, a Mallam swore she was a witch and performed an exorcism amid severe beatings.

According to her, the Mallam threatened to shoot her if she accepts to be used as a vessel of any evil spirit.

After the cleansing, she said her auntie molested her, including flogging her with a burning firewood. The marks are still obvious on her body.

Despite maintaining she was innocent, the girl was dumped at the witch camp.

Speaking on her stay, she shockingly revealed she was happier, at least her days of beatings and molestations are over.

She also disclosed she has stopped sleep talking.

Additionally, she has been enrolled in a nearby school so as not to miss out on her eduction.

Watch video below for more: