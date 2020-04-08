Rapper and music producer Ball J, has stepped up and replied Sarkodie’s diss ‘Sub Zero’ with Lullaby.

Sarkodie surprised many music lovers after dropping his ‘Sub Zero’ diss track directed at Ghanaian rappers including Ball J and ASEM as well as others throwing shots at him.

According to Ball J in his diss song reply, Sarkodie is a tool in his math set but not a ruler because he (Sarkodie) claiming to be the baddest is just his mindset.

The line in the diss goes like “You be the baddest, that be your mindset, you are a subset you are a tool in my math set but you are not a ruler.”

Ball J didn’t spare King Sark as he added that he should stop bragging about making people shine because he (Sark) himself is not that bright to make someone shine.

“You can’t give nobody shine you ain’t bright enough.”

He also added that being the greatest rapper as Sarkodie is claiming doesn’t make him the greatest lyricist… it means he made the most impact. Sarkodie is one way according to Ball.

“Bing the greatest rapper doesn’t make you the greatest lyricist. It means you made the most impact.”

Listen to the song below:

Source: ghpage