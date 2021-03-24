Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL), the world’s largest three-wheel motorcycle manufacturer, has launched the all-new RE4S in Ghana.

The launch was done in partnership with Somoco Ghana Limited, the sole authorised distributor of Bajaj in the country.

The Bajaj RE4S, an upgraded Bajaj RE three-wheel rickshaw, stands out with advanced features and solutions.

The RE4S boasts of superb safety features such as an improved front fork, high-powered clear headlamps, improved traction with 8” tyres, bigger rearview mirror, redesigned dashboard, remote-controlled MP3 player, driver footrest, new rear grill and many other excellent features.

Bajaj Auto has also improved the style quotient of the vehicle with a stylish body and a transparent passenger hood.

Mr. Shankar Sharma, the General Manager of Somoco Ghana Limited said “Over the years, the 3-wheeler has become a part of the social life in many countries.

Apart from being an effective first and last-mile transportation solution, it also provides a host of opportunities to millions of people.

With the RE4S, we are now raising the bar and ushering in a new solution of transportation that is safer and more comfortable.”

Mr. Nii Ayi Hyde, the Executive Director of Somoco Ghana Limited said “Bajaj Auto has applied their three-wheeler expertise of lightweight and convenient vehicle engineering with super-efficient powertrain technology based on Digital Twin Spark Ignition (DTS-i) to create the RE4S.

The small yet high-performance 4-stroke engine uses digital ignition with TPS and Exhaustec, coupled with the 4-speed gearbox, it gives outstanding fuel efficiency and emission performance.”

The launch took place at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi on the 18th of March, 2021 in the presence of fleet owners, dealers, and the Media.

The Bajaj RE4S has been made available in all Somoco Shops or dealer outlets nationwide and will be showcased in major towns in Ghana from March 22nd March 2021.

Somoco Ghana Limited, a member of the prestigious Mohinani Group, partnered with Bajaj Auto Limited in 2013 to launch the Boxer brand of motorbikes in Ghana.

Today, Somoco Ghana Limited boasts of the largest spread of service centres across Ghana, providing swift, efficient, and excellent customer service to Ghanaians nationwide.