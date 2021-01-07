The Sagnarigu MP says the victory of the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin is a clear indication that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the December 7, election.

Fuseini Bashir Alhassan insisted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) finds it difficult to accept electoral defeats.

He further accused the governing party of robbing several parliamentary seats from the NDC.

“Look at these people, they say they are democrats look at how they are behaving, they have never taken defeat, even parliamentary elections when we won a parliamentary majority, they were stealing the seats, and they can never accept defeat.

“This is the greatest confirmation that the NDC actually won the last elections and there can be no doubt that the NPP people are rejecting their party,” he said.

His comment comes after Alban Bagbin won a closely contested secret ballot in the Chamber of Parliament Thursday against former Speaker, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.

He won with a margin of two votes at the end of a secret voting process in Parliament following several scuffle and chaos by MPs-elect.

Comparing the qualities of the two candidates, Mr A.B.A Fuseni indicated that, Mike Oquaye is not a match to Alban Bagbin.

According to him, new Speaker Alban Bagbin possesses a deep sited knowledge of the workings of the House

“Not only is he the longest-serving member of Parliament in the country and ever in our democracy, but in terms where Parliament is stacked in the court mine about the standing orders of the House, the lows of the House, rules and regulation, constitution, mention anything we have to rely on the collective wisdom of Mr Bagbin.”