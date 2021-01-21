Parliament will, today, debate for approval of a motion asking the President to suspend the payment of fees by tertiary students as a Covid-19 relief package.

The debate will follow a motion moved by Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama on Wednesday January 20.

The debate will go ahead in spite of the New Patriotic Party caucus’ objection to the motion which they have described as incompetent and flawed.

The NPP caucus is of the opinion that the president did not have the power to do what the Bawku Centarl Member of Parliament is demanding of him.

But, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, overruled the preliminary objection by the NPP and postponed a full debate to today, Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The first motion moved by Mr Ayariga had asked for suspension of admission fees but a new rendition read by him on the floor asked for suspension of fees generally for both new and continuing students.

The Speaker, according Multimedia Journalist, Joseph Opoku Gakpo, has directed leaders to agree on which specific fees the motion should apply to before the motion itself is debated.