Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced plans to establish a dialysis centre in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The former Nadowli Kaleo Member of Parliament says he has been able to secure support from a source he did not disclose.

Mr Bagbin made the announcement over the weekend during a donation of sports equipment to Wa-based Real Crusaders Ladies Football Club, which is a division one club.

His decision, he noted, is informed by the stress and difficulties dwellers endure whenever they have to seek medical attention which requires resort to dialysis.

Mr Bagbin also pledged his support to the Suntaa Sporting Club to attain the success height of the now-defunct Wa All-Stars.

He urged support for club owners and administrators in their quest to shape and sharpen the talents of footballers in the Upper West Region.

The Management of the Club, who were filled with gratitude, also called on other privileged and prominent sons and daughters of the region to emulate the Speaker’s kind gesture.

The Speaker donated jerseys, boots and footballs to the club.