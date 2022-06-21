A one-month-old baby boy has died in Tanzania after being snatched from his mother by a monkey which had gone into their house, authorities say.

The child was being breastfed by his mother when a troop of monkeys invaded their home in Mwamgongo village in Kigoma, near the Gombe Nation Park in western Tanzania.

It is not clear what species of monkey attacked the mother.

Kigoma Regional Commander James Manyama said the child had died after villagers tried to use force against the monkey to rescue the child.

Mr Manyama said the baby was injured on the head and neck, and later passed away as he was receiving treatment.

The police have urged citizens to continue to be vigilant.