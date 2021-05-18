President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, has proposed that referees must be awarded at the end of every season to help fight poor officiating.

This comes after reports of poor officiating after match days 24 and 25.

Maxwell Kofi Owusu, who was the center referee for the game between Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks, has apologised for some of his decisions.

The young match official awarded a penalty to Hearts of Oak and sent off a player of Elmina Sharks.

Hearts of Oak recorded a 2-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 25 games with Benjamin Afutu and Isaac Mensah scoring the goals for the home side.

But according to the veteran football administrator, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] must take it into consideration and award referees handsomely at the end of every season to help fight poor officiating.

Mr Achiaw stressed that he is ready to let his son sponsor that award should the GFA accept to award match officials at the end of every season.

“Sometimes it is worrying how matches are officiated,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I have spoken to Mr Kurt Okraku to help improve how matches are officiated because it seems to me nothing has changed.

“If you compare the Normalization Competition to what we are witnessing now, it tells you nothing has changed. Officiating was better during the Normalization period than today.

“I called Mr Kurt Okraku and I told him the GFA should have a plan to award referees at the end of the season and I even told him I will let my son sponsor that award but he [Kurt Okraku] told me the FA does not have money to do that.

“If referees are awarded with cars at the end of every season as prize, I don’t think we will see the kind of officiating in our football. When they are awarded with the cars, you plead with them not to change the branding of the car for a year and by this, it will motivate others to lift up their game.

“I don’t know if they are happy with officiating but it is nothing to write home about and moving forward, we should all come together and fight this canker because it is not helping our football.

“I have decided not to talk about officiating because you will be punished as a club official but we need to get rid of poor officiating from our football,” he added.