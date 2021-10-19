Annor Walker has revealed Hearts of Oak signing, Gladson Awako, is not happy at the club and is demanding a return to his former team.

The 30-year-old joined the Ghana Premier League champions on a two-year deal in August 2021 from the Wonder Club after the end of the 2020/21 football season.

Astonishingly, the midfielder is yet to feature for the Phobians after a string of personal issues that have resulted in the club excusing him from training duties.

His former coach, Walker, in an interview has revealed that the U-20 World Cup winner wants to quit the Ghana Premier League champions altogether and favours a return to Olympics.

“Awako has informed me he is not happy and does not want to play for Hearts of Oak again so I am doing everything possible to bring him back to Olympics,” the Great Olympics head coach told Omy TV.

”He said he is not ready to play for Hearts of Oak again and he wishes he is with me so I am talking to the Olympics management to try and bring him back,“ he added.

Awako reportedly joined the Phobians in a deal worth $15,000.

Hearts of Oak will leave Accra on Thursday for Morocco ahead of Sunday’s second leg against Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League last round of qualifiers. Samuel Boadu’s men hold a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg.