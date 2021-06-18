World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) conferred the Global Humanitarian Award to HRM Torgbi Agbesi Awusu II, the Awadada of Anlo State, for his contributions as an leader in serving his country putting humanity first.

The global leaders and dignified royalties of world gave him the award during the second edition of the ‘Trilateral Global Summit ‘focused on promoting the integration of the global economy and businesses as a pathway for peace, by inviting global leaders, dignified royalties and prominent speakers from over 25 countries consisting of Former Heads of State, Finance Ministers, Bank CEO, Policy Makers, Journalists, Corporate Heads and Business Leaders.

The summit sessions were Live online on 16th June 2021 as three sessions, and thousands worldwide witnessed the spectacular event and awards were presented to various global dignitaries for their contributions to Trade and Peace.

Founder Chairman of NGO World Humanitarian Drive Dr Abdul Basit Syed organized this second edition of the summit. Dr Abdul Basit Syed is a world-renowned British Indian social activist and entrepreneur.

He is a global influencer, campaigning for peace, unity and equality by navigating constantly to interact with global leaders, dignitaries and scholars to over 50 countries to create a positive global impact.

The “Trilateral Global summit primarily focused on enhancing “Trade 4 Peace” (T4P), an imperative initiation by Dr Abdul Basit Syed’s founded International NGO “WHD” to build trade harmony by breaking down Silos of trade by innovating opportunities for establishing interdisciplinary approach effectively.

By proficiently leveraging the multilateral trading system and security to develop a fair trade cycle to strengthen our world economy and peace.

Keynote Speakers Of The Summit:

HE Anthony Carmona, Former President Trinidad & Tobago

HE Madhav Kumar Nepal, 34th Prime Minister of Nepal

HRM Torgbi Agbesi Awusu II, The Awadada of the Anlo State, Ghana

Hon. Paul Clark, Former Under-Secretary of State for Transport UK

Hon. Mani Shankar Aiyar MP, Former Minister of India

Prof Dr Arben Malaj MP, Former Minister Finance, Albania

Dr Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PWC Nigeria

Dr Raghavan Seetharaman, CEO Doha Bank, Qatar

Datuk. Amer Bukvic, CEO Bosna Bank International, Bosnia

Hon Dr KJ Purshotham, International Human Rights Defence Committee Expert, India