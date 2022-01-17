The Bono Regional Directorate of Agriculture has confirmed the outbreak of Avian Influenza (H5) at two locations in Sunyani and its environs.

So far, a total of 8,400 infected birds, out of which 2,100 were already dead, have been picked from the two locations, destroyed and buried by the personnel from the Regional Rapid Response Team.

“I wish to bring to the notice of the general public and poultry farmers in particular of confirmed cases of Avian Flue (H5) at two locations in Sunyani and its environs,” the Bono Regional Director of Agriculture, Mr Denis Abugri Amenga, said in a statement released to the press.

According to the release, the Regional Rapid Response Team has moved swiftly to contain and prevent the spread of the disease.

It said measures have been instituted to restrict the movement of poultry and products from affected farms.

“Poultry farmers are entreated to intensify bio-security measures at their farms and report any case of suspected case to the nearest veterinary office,” the release advised.

Daily Graphic’s investigation indicates that the disease was detected about a week ago and samples were sent to Accra for laboratory analysis.

Results of the analysis received on Friday confirmed the outbreak of the disease.

The Bono Regional Veterinary Officer, Dr Donald Joachim Darko, said the region is the 10th in the country to have had confirmed cases of the Avian Flu.