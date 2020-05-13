Kojo Addae Mensah has said transparency will be key in Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) attempt to make the topflight football autonomous.

After the past FA administration kicked against the proposal of an autonomous league, the Kurt Okraku-led administration has announced that the Premier League will be run by an autonomous body.

And according to the Databank Ghana Chief Executive Officer, the league can be made autonomous but will encounter the same problems if the principles are not well established and adhered to.

Kojo Addae-Mensah

“We cannot have an autonomous league where they will not be details of funds from sponsorship deals and other transactions,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“Every detail of the league, including cash components, must be made available to the public or we defeat the purpose of making the league autonomous.

“The EPL is successful today because of its transparency and accountability. Everyone knows the details of every contract.

“It is the reason just funds from TV Rights can run the league without difficulties,” he added.

He reiterated that if there will be a successful autonomous league in Ghana then much work must be done with regards to how it will be run.

Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Mr John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club and Delali Senaye, the Chief Executive Officer of Inter Allies Football Club have been nominated to serve on the Autonomous Premier League Committee.