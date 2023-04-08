Atuabo Gas processing maintenance works completed

Ghana National Gas Company Limited says the planned maintenance works on its Atuabo Gas Processing Plant have been completed.

This is contained in a release issued on April 7 and signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu.

According to the release, “the entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, ahead of the scheduled date of completion.”

It added that the gas processing plant is currently at a flow rate of 90 mmscfd.

On March 25, the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant was shut down for maintenance.

The shutdown affected gas supply to some power plants as well as the power supply to parts of the country.

The Electricity Company Limited, as a result, released a load-shedding timetable from March 30 to April 7 between 6:pm and 11:pm.

Load shedding is expected to end now that the maintenance work has been completed.

Meanwhile, the Management of Ghana Gas has thanked the general public for their patience and cooperation during the maintenance period.