Chairman for the MTN FA Cup Competition, Wilson Arthur, has shockingly revealed that Kintampo Top Talent FC or Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy will not represent Ghana in Africa should any win the competition.

The quarterfinals of the competition was held yesterday with Kintampo Top Talent FC playing Ashgold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

At the Akoon Park, Medeama SC will host Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy.

The winner of the competition always represents Ghana in the Caf Confederations Cup competition.

However, according to Mr Arthur, these two clubs will not be able to represent the country should any of them emerge as winners of the competition.

“The interesting thing we are doing is that, when you win the MTN FA Cup, you have to play in Africa and due to that, we had to consider some things because Caf gave out some slots and some teams put up their names but Kintampo Top Talents and Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy were not part of the list that was sent to Caf so even if they should win, we will struggle to get them to play in Africa,” he said as reported by Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will play Berekum Chelsea while Hearts of Oak play Elmina Sharks all in the quarterfinal games.