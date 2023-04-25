Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has called for a national probe into Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s illegal mining report.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam legislator said the issues in the report cannot be left unaddressed.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 25, Dr Forson insisted that the issues in the report are damning.

According to him, the report confirms that the entire galamsey fight was a facade for the government to enrich its party folks.

“To confirm the grand collusion, despite a Cabinet directive in 2019 to suspend the issuance of new licenses and permits, more illegal miners, including Chinese gangs, entered Ghana’s forest reserves with the help of government officials, and the destruction of Ghana’s forests and environment continued unabated.

“These revealing issues and several others in the damning report call for a national probe,” he posted on Facebook.

