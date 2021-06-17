Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Ashley Young on a one-year deal.

The news sees the 35-year-old return to Villa Park, a decade after he last wore the claret and sky blue.

“Ashley brings with him a wealth of experience of top-level football both at club and international level and he is joining having just won a league championship in Italy,” managed Dean Smith said.

“He is a player who can play in a number of positions and, having spoken to him at length, I know he is determined to make a real impact with us this season.”

Young, who has been capped 39 times by England, has spent the last two seasons with Inter Milan in Serie A.

And the winger turned full-back played 26 league games for Antonio Conte’s side last season as they won the title for the first time in 11 years.

“The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal after helping Inter Milan win Serie A last season,” an official statement from Villa read.

“In a stellar career which has seen him make 369 Premier League appearances, win multiple trophies and earn 39 caps for his country, Young returns to Villa Park.”