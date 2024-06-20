Aston Villa have agreed a fee with Chelsea for a deal to sign Dutch defender Ian Maatsen.

The 22-year-old will cost between £35m and £40m, depending on potential add-ons, and the move is subject to a medical as the left-back is expected to sign a six-year deal at Villa Park.

Maatsen opted for Villa due to the promise of Champions League football next season, having reached the final of the competition while on loan at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season.

The Blues had discussed signing Villa striker Jhon Duran as part of a swap deal but have opted to sell Maatsen in isolation.

Dortmund attempted to sign Maatsen earlier this month after a successful loan spell but were unwilling to pay the full £35m asking price.

Maatsen signed a 12-month contract extension in January but it included a release clause, which was likely to lead to his departure this summer.

He is currently with the Netherlands national team in Germany at Euro 2024, where they face France on Friday in Leipzig, so has yet to put pen to paper on a contract or complete a medical in the Midlands.

Chelsea signed Maatsen from PSV Eindhoven in 2019 and he excelled on a series of loans at Charlton, Coventry, Burnley and at Dortmund but struggled to make the grade under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

He leaves Stamford Bridge having played 16 games for the club.