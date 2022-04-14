The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 13, ruled that Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, can no longer perform Parliamentary duties until a substantive case filed against him is determined.

Justice Jones Dotse read the decision of the court.

“The application succeeds. The MP is restrained from holding himself as MP for Assin North and restrained from attending Parliament to conduct business on behalf of the people of Assin North.

“The restriction remains until the final determination of the substantive matter. We direct that the case hearing be expedited,“ Justice Dotse said.

He was joined by his colleagues Justices Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, Prof. Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu, Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.

Five of the Judges, comprising Justices Jones Dotse, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, ruled that the MP should be restrained from performing Parliamentary duties.

Four of the five Judges are relatively new Supreme Court Judges, having been appointed to the apex court in 2017.

Justices Mariama Owusu and Gertrude Torkonoo were appointed to the Supreme Court in December 2019. Justices Emmanuel Y. Kulendi and Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu were elevated to the Apex in May 2020.

Justice Dotse, who presided over the case, joined the apex court in June 2008.

Justices Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher disagreed with the majority opinion. They took the view that the MP should not be restrained. Both Judges were appointed to the Supreme Court in July 2018.

