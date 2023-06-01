Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) , Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, has endorsed the candidature of James Gyakye Quayson.

According to him, the deposed Member of Parliament (MP) has contributed immensely to growth and development of the Assin-North constituency even without Common Fund.

“We already have a candidate so there’s no need to open nominations. It’s just a continuity. And we are already on the ground working. James Quayson is a character who came to this country to help his people, to alleviate them from poverty.”

He went on, “when James Quayson turned 70 he decided to return and help his people at Assin North. Even though he was not an MP, he did a lot of work. People had hope that he can do more and that’s why they voted for him.”

“NPP is afraid of this man because he has done a lot for the people. Ever since he got elected, he has not received any Common Fund but the rate of development in the constituency is very good,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Mr Asiedu indicated that constituents will retain Mr Quayson because of his good track record.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the bye-election for June 27, 2022.

Mr Quayson has officially declared his intention to contest in the upcoming election.

NPP opened nomination after Parliament through an instruction from the Supreme Court declared the Assin North seat vacant.

He was ousted from Parliament and his name expunged from the legislative body’s records after the Supreme Court nullified his election in the 2020 polls for holding dual citizenship.

The Court held that his election was null and void because at the time he filed to contest, he owed allegiance to another country contrary to Ghanaian laws.