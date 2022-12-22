The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has commended the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for the work it is doing to build the Ghanaian society.

The General Superintendent was speaking when he led members of the new leadership of the church to pay a courtesy call on the executives of the GJA in Accra.



Rev Wengam shared the vision of the new leadership of Assemblies of God with the GJA Executives, noting that the “‘the transformation agenda’, as the vision is tagged, shall serve the interest of both the church and society.

He spoke extensively on Assemblies of God Ghana’s contribution to social enhancement in Ghana, mentioning the educational, health, political, spiritual and moral impacts of the church in Ghana.



The General Superintendent acknowledged the GJA’s complementary contribution to the spread of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in Ghana.



The President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, commended the church and spoke highly of their importance in forging a peaceful and cohesive society.



He pledged that he and his colleague executives, shall use their position to advocate for reforms in society.