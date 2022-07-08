Ghana’s former President, John Mahama has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Japan.

This follows the assassination of the country’s former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

According to him he is ‘greatly shocked’ by the news.

In expressing his condolences, Mr. Mahama said Shinzo Abe’s legacy will be “remembered fondly by Ghana, Africa and the world at large for a long time to come”.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mr. Mahama recounted his moments with the former leader, describing him as “a leader passionate about opening up Japan’s role on the world stage, inclusive of expanding Japan-Africa relations”.

“I recall our last meeting in May of 2016, which led to the official publication of the restoration of the Yen loan portfolio to Ghana and the announcement of Japan’s commitment to assist Ghana with a number of important new and ongoing projects”, he added.

John Mahama’s Facebook post on the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister, Abe Shinzo

John Mahama continued: “These included the Tema motorway interchange project, expansion of the Sekondi fishing harbour, expansion and upgrade of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research into an Advanced Research Centre for Infectious diseases, and the construction of a new bridge over the Southern Volta river at Volivo, among others”.

Mr. Mahama said “At this time, my thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family and the Japanese people in the wake of this senseless crime”.