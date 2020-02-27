Division One League side, Asokwa Deportivo, have trolled Asante Kotoko on twitter following their progression in the MTN FA Cup.

The defending champions were eliminated at the Round of 64 on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Supporters of the club questioned the attitude of the players after the game.

At a crisis meeting held on Monday, Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei was heard saying, “Camarat (owner of Asokwa Deportivo) doesn’t even have GH¢100.00 to give to his players.

“He buys porridge and they all share to eat. That’s their only motivation to play.”

Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo

However, in response to Dr Kyei, Deportivo took to their twitter account and mocked the 23 times Ghana Premier League champions.

“Good afternoon everyone Here are the ‘kooko’ (porridge) Lads that lashed ‘fried rice’ @AsanteKotoko_SC senior men in the @MTNFACup,” the club tweeted.

Kotoko will now hope to win against Bechem United in the match-day 12 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium to redeem their image.