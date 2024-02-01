American club Bay FC have signed Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala from Barcelona Women for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old, who was named African Women’s Footballer of the Year for a sixth time in December, has signed a deal until 2026 with the option of a third year with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team.

Oshoala won four league titles, the Champions League twice and eight domestic cups during five years in Spain, where she had five months to run on her contract with the Catalan club.

“Asisat is a proven goalscorer at the most elite levels of world football,” Bay FC general manager Lucy Rushton said.

Oshoala, who previously had spells with Liverpool and Arsenal, scored 117 goals in 162 appearances for Barca, who she joined from the Chinese side Dalian Quanjian in 2019.

She was the first African woman to win a Champions League title in 2021 – having already become the first African woman to score in a final in 2019.

Oshoala, who has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or twice, joins Bay FC as the San Jose-based outfit prepare for their first NWSL campaign as the American top flight expands to 14 clubs.

“To have the opportunity to add a player of Asisat’s quality, experience and winning pedigree to our roster is an exciting and important day for the club and the NWSL,” Rushton added.

“She brings a top-class mentality to the field combined with pace and technical ability that allows her to lead the line, while also giving those players around her the license to be creative and thrive in space.”

Oshoala’s tally of 117 goals for Barcelona Women made her the club’s fourth-highest goalscorer in the professional era.

Earlier this week Bay FC signed Ghana international Princess Marfo from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

The 20-year-old forward has signed a deal until the end of the 2025 season, with the option of a third year.