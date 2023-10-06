Several habits and lifestyle factors can have a significant impact on the health of your kidneys.

Your kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste and excess fluids from your blood, so it’s important to take steps to keep them healthy.

Here are some habits that can affect the kidneys:

1. Dehydration: Not drinking enough water can lead to the formation of kidney stones and may increase the risk of kidney disease.

Staying properly hydrated is crucial for kidney function.

2. Excessive salt intake: Consuming too much salt can raise blood pressure, which can put extra strain on the kidneys over time.

High blood pressure is a leading cause of kidney problems.

3. Overuse of painkillers: Frequent and long-term use of over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen and aspirin can harm the kidneys.

These medications can reduce blood flow to the kidneys and cause kidney damage.

4. High protein diet: Consuming excessive amounts of protein, especially animal protein, can result in the production of more waste products that the kidneys must filter.

Over time, this can strain the kidneys.

5. Ignoring urinary tract infections (UTIs): Untreated UTIs can spread to the kidneys and cause kidney infections.

It’s important to promptly treat UTIs to prevent kidney damage.

6. Obesity: Being overweight or obese is associated with an increased risk of kidney disease, in part due to the increased risk of high blood pressure and diabetes in individuals with excess body weight.

7. Excessive caffeine intake: High doses of caffeine can increase blood pressure and potentially strain the kidneys. Moderation in caffeine consumption is advised.

8. Excessive sugar consumption: Diets high in sugar may contribute to obesity and diabetes, which are risk factors for kidney disease.

9. Lack of exercise: Physical inactivity can contribute to obesity and high blood pressure, both of which are risk factors for kidney problems.

To maintain kidney health, it’s essential to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes staying hydrated and cutting down on the consumption of substances that can harm the kidneys.