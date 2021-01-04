Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru believes current Black Stars players can end Ghana’s 38-year Afcon trophy drought if they work hard towards it.

Ghana, four times winners of th African Cup of Nations [Afcon] have failed to win title since 1982.

The West African country have however, played in the 1992, 2010 and the 2015 finals but have fail to annex the ultimate.

Ashimeru believes the current team and coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor can put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians once again.

Majeed Ashimeru

“The team [Black Stars] went close to getting the title but then in football, it takes so much to win the title,” the Red Bull Salzburg midfielder told Joy Sports.

READ ALSO

“I will say this team is doing well with the new coach [CK Akonnor] and he is trying to give so many players the chance.

“I believe we will do something great with this team and with the coach. For me, I believe when we work really hard towards our goal, it will happen soon.”

Ghana were kicked out of the competition in the group phase in the last edition in 2019 in Egypt. Meanwhile, CK Akonnor, who is the head coach of the Black Stars has been task to win the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon.

The 23-year-old is yet to feature in an official match for the senior national team.