Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup competition next season.

The 2019/20 football season has been annulled by the country’s football governing body following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two clubs were chosen as per the relevant provisions of the CAF inter-club football Regulations which stipulate that in the absence of a champion for a member association, the representatives for the previous season shall be made to represent that country.

The two clubs participated in the two competitions last season after their triumph in the Special Competition Tier 1 and Tier 2 saw them book their ticket for the continental showpiece.

READ ALSO

A statement by the FA reads: “The Executive Council also decided that per the relevant provisions of the CAF inter-club football Regulations, Asante Kotoko SC and AshGold SC will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup respectively.”

Asante Kotoko dropped to the Confederation Cup last term after being eliminated from the Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors lost to Ivorian side FC San Pedro in the play-off round.

AshantiGold also exited in the first round of the Confederation Cup losing to Moroccan side RS Berkane.