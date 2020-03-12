President of Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC, Dr Kweku Frimpong, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

The successful business guru has come under pressure following their home loss to Bechem United in the match-day 14 fixtures at the Len Clay Stadium.

Dr Frimpong was chased out by the fans of Ashanti Gold SC after their shocking 1-0 defeat to Bechem United in the match-day 14 of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

“I am no more the President of Ashanti Gold SC. I have decided to quit the club,” Dr Frimpong told Fox FM.

“The supporters are not ready to work with us [club’s management]. They don’t like our ideologies, so they should manage the team themselves.

“I discussed with my family and they asked me to quit the club because of the unsporting behaviour of the Ashanti Gold SC supporters,” he added.

There have been a rift between Dr Frimpong and the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Frederick Acheampong, who is an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association over the signing of players.

Dr Frimpong took over the Ghana Premier League side in 2018.