Ashanti Regional Police holds memorial service for fallen heroes

The Ashanti Region Police Command has held a memorial service in commemoration of six police officers who died during their line of duty.

The service sought to celebrate these officers for their valor and dedication in service to the country.

The six officers, Corporal Esther Kagya Jnr, Lance Corporal Stephen Kyeremeh, Chief Inspector Adolph Mutse, Lance Corporal Agartha Nana Nabin, General Corporal Alhassan Asare, and Lance Corporal Bernard Antwi died this year during their line of duty.

Three of these officers were killed by robbers with the remaining dying as a result of motor and mining pit accidents.

Ashanti Regional Chaplain of Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Very Rev Jonas Samuel Aboagye disclosed the police is not perturbed by the unfortunate demise of their brethren as they have vowed to be custodians of the country’s security.

He has, however, admonished the general public to be “friends of the Police” and aid them in riding of the miscreants in various communities by providing information on the whereabouts of such persons.

“We seek the support of the whole country because security is a shared responsibility. You live with these perpetrators in your communities, we live in the barracks so we don’t easily have access to information regarding these culprits.

“When you give us information regarding such persons, we will act on them so that we can do away with these miscreants from our society. We will keep the names of these whistleblowers anonymous,” he added.

Chief Superintendent Very Rev. Aboagye further indicated the Police pay regular visits to the bereaved families to console them.

“We conduct these services to let the families know we are with them. We do visit them periodically, and they are invited to participate in this memorial service by sympathizing with them in our quest to console them.

“It is very worrisome to see our personnel die in the hands of robbers. We are to protect the country and the risky nature of our work exposes us to these accidents. We are not perturbed. We vow to protect the security of this country. It doesn’t discourage us, we will continue to offer our best,” he said.

The Ghana Police Service has dedicated a week in celebration of their personnel who lost lives during their service to the nation.

The Police cenotaph was introduced in 2015 to celebrate police officers who lost their lives in the course of duty.

This year’s memorial service, celebrated in all regions across the country, is under the theme: “Celebrating our officers of valor”

Wreaths were laid by the Government of Ghana, the Ghana Police Administration, and the Spouses of the deceased officer