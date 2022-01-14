Ashanti Region records 73 fire incidents so far in 2022

The Ashanti Region has recorded 73 fire incidents just two weeks into 2022, a situation officials of the Ghana National Fre Service describe as alarming.

Records from the Service indicate that 1,111 fire incidents were recorded in 2021, an 11.4% reduction from the 1,254 incidents recorded at the end of 2020.

But the fire service is worried about the 73 fire incidents recorded in the region since the beginning of this year.

The latest incident killed a 65-year-old man at Kronom in the Suame municipality.

Do3 Peter Addai says electrical fault, gas leakage, negligence and other human factors have been major causes of fires.

The public has been advised to adhere to safety measures, especially in this dry season.

Access routes, poor roads, respect for the siren, and generally poor public attitude remain a challenge to the fire department.