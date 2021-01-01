Top religious leaders, chiefs, and professionals in the Ashanti Region hosted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife Samira Bawumia to lunch on New Year’s Day.

This was after the second gentleman and his spouse joined a number of congregations in the region to usher in the New Year with an appeal to them to continue to lend support to the Akufo-Addo led government to continue to develop the country.

Present at the lunch were Archbishop Akwasi Sarpong – Archbishop Emeritus of the Kumasi Diocese of the Catholic Church, Bishop Prof Yinka Sarfo, Archbishop of the Anglican Church, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manson, General Overseer of the Assemblies of God Church.

Others were Otumfuor’s Manwerehene, some leaders of the National Cathedral project, Executives of UTAG, Executives of Ghana Medical Association and Ghana Bar Association, Vice-Chancellor of Universities in the region, and many others.